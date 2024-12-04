AI STAC, 4 December 2024, London
The only conference focusing on the AI infrastructure needs of finance—from banking and insurance to trading and investment.
By request of many senior financial technologists comes an event dedicated to the solution stacks needed to support the finance industry’s rapid adoption of AI—from software frameworks to chips, servers, networks, and storage.
Come to discuss infrastructure for model and data exploration, training, and inference with deep neural networks (especially LLMs) and statistical ML.
About STAC Events & Meetings
STAC events bring together CTOs and other industry leaders responsible for solution architecture, infrastructure engineering, application development, machine learning/deep learning engineering, data engineering, and operational intelligence to discuss important technical challenges in finance.