AI STAC, 10 December 2024, NYC

STAC Summits


The only conference focusing on the AI infrastructure needs of finance—from banking and insurance to trading and investment.


By request of many senior financial technologists comes an event dedicated to the solution stacks needed to support the finance industry’s rapid adoption of AI—from software frameworks to chips, servers, networks, and storage.

Come to discuss infrastructure for model and data exploration, training, and inference with deep neural networks (especially LLMs) and statistical ML.

WHEN
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
STAC Exchange (Exhibits) opens at 8:30am EDT
Conference starts at 9:00am EDT
Networking lunch at ~12:00pm EDT
Conference concludes at ~5:00pm EDT
Reception immediately following
WHERE
etc.venues
360 Madison Avenue
New York, NY
Venture Suite
4th Floor

We're currently putting together the agenda for this event.
To see agendas from past STAC events, click here.

 

