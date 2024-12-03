STAC Summit, 3 December 2024, London
STAC Summits bring together CTOs and other industry leaders responsible for solution architecture, infrastructure engineering, application development, machine learning/deep learning engineering, data engineering, and operational intelligence to discuss important technical challenges in trading and investment.
Topics tend to cluster in three areas:
- Quant technology. Architectures for big data and big compute workloads such as AI (ML & DL) model training, strategy research & backtesting, tick analytics, alt data processing, market and credit risk, portfolio optimization, fraud detection, and compliance.
- Low-latency infrastructure. Architectures for fast decision making and trade execution, primarily in automated trading. Networks, FPGA, servers, software, and other technologies for market data, trading and matching algorithms, execution, and trade-time risk.
- Command and control. Monitoring of trade flows, time synchronization, and orchestration and management of on-prem and cloud-based infrastructure.
We're currently putting together the agenda for this event.
About STAC Events & Meetings
