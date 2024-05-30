STAC Summit, 30 May 2024, Chicago

Banks and hedge funds require more compute, storage, and networking to meet increasing demands for trading and risk analytics. Data volumes continue to balloon, regulations require more simulations, and new market opportunities require new analytics. However, generative AI has famously become a "gravity well" driving the product roadmaps of the major hardware and cloud providers. On the one hand, this may increase the options available for financial HPC and perhaps drive down long-term costs. On the other hand, AI architectures can differ in important ways from those of today's trading and risk analytics, reducing leverage from new products. Sessions in this segment will cover key innovations and how financial HPC can benefit.