  • Contact
  • Register
    (If you're a human, don't change the following field)
    Your first name.
    (If you're a human, don't change the following field)
    Your first name.

    Enter your email above, then click "Sign Up" to join the STAC mail list and (optionally) register to access materials on the site. Click for terms.

STAC Summit, 30 May 2024, Chicago

STAC Summits


Add to calendar:    Google    Outlook    ical

STAC Summits bring together CTOs and other industry leaders responsible for solution architecture, infrastructure engineering, application development, machine learning/deep learning engineering, data engineering, and operational intelligence to discuss important technical challenges in trading and investment.


WHEN
Thursday, May 30, 2024
STAC Exchange (Exhibits) opens at 8:30am CDT
Conference starts at 9:00am CDT
Networking lunch at ~12:00pm CDT
Conference concludes at ~4:00pm CDT
Reception immediately following
WHERE
The Metropolitan Club
Willis Tower
233 South Wacker Drive
66th Floor
Chicago

AGENDA
(More details to come)

Theme:   GenAI in production

A number of financial firms stood up LLM POCs in 2023 and have now moved them into production on a limited basis. Those who have not are mostly planning to do so in 2024. Once a limited solution is in prod, AI architects will face the consequence of their success: demand for more users and use cases. Sessions in this segment of the agenda will explore possibilities and practicalities of supporting AI at scale in 2024.

STAC update: AI

  • Jack Gidding, CEO, Strategic Technology Analysis Center

Jack will provide a preliminary look into STAC-AI™, an LLM benchmark suite guided by the priorities of financial firms, which measures a full solution stack -- from the model to the metal
Additional sessions to be announced

  • Speakers to be announced

 

Theme:   Risk & trading analytics architecture

Banks and hedge funds require more compute, storage, and networking to meet increasing demands for trading and risk analytics. Data volumes continue to balloon, regulations require more simulations, and new market opportunities require new analytics. However, generative AI has famously become a "gravity well" driving the product roadmaps of the major hardware and cloud providers. On the one hand, this may increase the options available for financial HPC and perhaps drive down long-term costs. On the other hand, AI architectures can differ in important ways from those of today's trading and risk analytics, reducing leverage from new products. Sessions in this segment will cover key innovations and how financial HPC can benefit.

STAC update: Risk computing

  • Jack Gidding, CEO, Strategic Technology Analysis Center

Jack will present the latest Council activities and benchmark results involving derivatives risk computation.
STAC update: Tick analytics

  • Jack Gidding, CEO, Strategic Technology Analysis Center

Jack will present the latest Council activities and benchmark results for deep time-series analytics.
Additional sessions to be announced

  • Speakers to be announced

 

Theme:   Realtime trading architecture

Realtime trading architects have a lot to balance. On the one hand, they must continue to reduce latency by accelerating communications, making software faster, and making hardware smarter. On the other hand, data rates are ballooning, crypto is drawing deployments to the cloud, and compliance, risk, and cyber are competing for technology budget. Sessions in this segment will explore strategies for succeeding at this balancing act and key innovations that can help.

Staying cool at speed: Adding 25G to HFT accelerators

  • Ken Willis, Application Engineering Group Director, Cadence

Supporting 25G Ethernet can reduce the latency of FPGA or ASIC algorithms--but only if it is implemented well. Signal integrity, power, and thermal challenges exist all the way from the 25G IP, through the package, and across the PCB. In this talk, Ken will explore these challenges and present methods to analyze and resolve them so that you can achieve cool speed with 25G.
STAC update: Fast compute

  • Jack Gidding, CEO, Strategic Technology Analysis Center

Jack will discuss the latest research and Council activities related to STAC-ML, benchmarks for low-latency LSTM inference on market data.
Big distances, tiny tolerances: Making time sync precise over a wide area

  • Mike Schonberg, Director of Market Data Technology, Quincy Data

Building a time-synchronization network spanning multiple data centers within a metropolitan area is a formidable challenge, particularly when the requirements include fault tolerance, nanosecond accuracy, and traceability to UTC(NIST). Quincy Data undertook this challenge, using White Rabbit in Chicago and New Jersey to synchronize across the major trading venues and using GNSS to connect these metros into a single clock domain. Come to hear Mike explain some of the problems Quincy encountered in design and implementation and how they overcame them.
STAC update: Network I/O

  • Jack Gidding, CEO, Strategic Technology Analysis Center

Jack will discuss the latest Council activities and test results relating to network stacks in the cloud and on the ground.
Additional sessions to be announced

  • Speakers to be announced

 

  And more...
Innovation Roundups
 

Presentations on cloud, bare metal, connectivity, analytics, software, and FPGA ecosystems from a growing list of vendors, including Adaptive, AMD, Blackcore Technologies, DDN, Dell Technologies, Exegy, Hammerspace, Keysight, LDA Technologies, LINBIT, Myrtle.ai, NovaSparks, Options, Oracle Orthogone, Pure Storage, Scaleflux, Shengli Technologies, and Supermicro.

About STAC Events & Meetings

STAC events bring together CTOs and other industry leaders responsible for solution architecture, infrastructure engineering, application development, machine learning/deep learning engineering, data engineering, and operational intelligence to discuss important technical challenges in finance.

Event Registration

End Users

Eventbrite - STAC Summit, 30 May 2024, Chicago

Vendors & Professional Services

Vendor/Sponsor Registration

(Need help with registration? Drop us a quick note by email)

Sponsors

 

PLATINUM SPONSORS




GOLD SPONSORS








LUNCH SPONSOR



Exhibitors