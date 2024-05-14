STAC Summit, 14 May 2024, New York

Belinda Neal, Managing Director, Goldman Sachs

Venu Mantha, VP of Cloud Engineering, Financial Services, Oracle

Matthew Klos, Senior Solutions Architect, IBM

Phil Aronowitz, Solutions Engineer, DDN

Bob Gaines, HPC/ AI Technical Solutions Architect, Intel Corporation Banks and hedge funds require more compute, storage, and networking to meet increasing demands for trading and risk analytics. Data volumes continue to balloon, regulations require more simulations, and new market opportunities require new analytics. However, generative AI and cloud have famously become "gravity wells" for the IT industry, driving its product roadmaps. On the one hand, this may increase the options available for financial HPC and data-intensive workloads, driving down long-term costs. On the other hand, AI and hyperscaler architectures can differ in important ways from those of today's trading and risk analytics, which presents challenges. To what extent can the finance industry benefit from the new products coming forth? How much longevity is left in existing approaches? Are there opportunities (or even imperatives) for trading and investment firms to rethink how they design their applications and infrastructure?